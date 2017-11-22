22 November 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Somalia: U.S. Conducts Airstrike, Kills More Than 100 Al-Shabaab Militants

By Joseph Muraya

Nairobi — The United States has continued to intensify the war on Al-Shabaab, with the latest attack conducted on Tuesday killing more than 100 militants.

The operation, according to a statement by the US Africa Command, occurred some 125 miles northwest of the capital, Mogadishu.

The U.S. forces have vowed to continue using all authorized and appropriate measures to protect Americans and to disable terrorist threats, by among others partnering with AMISOM and Somali National Security Forces.

"The United States will not relent in its mission to degrade, disrupt, and destroy terrorist organizations and bring stability to the region. Our political and security goals are the same: a reconstituted Somalia state at peace internally and able to address all threats within its territory," reads the statement.

Al-Shabaab has pledged allegiance to al-Qaeda and is dedicated to providing a safe haven for terrorist attacks throughout the world.

Latest attacks by the US forces have killed tens of the terrorists, further weakening them, though the threat remains real.

In Somalia, the militia continues to cause pain to the citizens, despite AMISOM's campaign coupled with that of the US forces.

Mid October, a truck bomb that exploded near to a hotel and market in Mogadishu killed more than 300 hundred people.

In January, the group killed at least 28 by ramming a car bomb into a hotel near parliament and then detonating a second device when ambulances arrived on the scene.

In June it murdered 31 in an attack on a pizza restaurant.

