Sudan: Mother Killed, Daughter Raped On Farm in North Darfur

Tawila — A woman was stabbed to death and her daughter raped in Tawila locality in North Darfur on Monday.

Two armed men attacked Maryam Yagoub Suleiman and her 16-year-old daughter when they were willing their farm in Daba Naira, north of Tawila. "They attempted to rape the daughter," said a relative of the two. "Maryam fought back, but the attackers stabbed her with a knife and killed her on the spot."

The attackers, two armed herders, subsequently raped the daughter at gunpoint. "She has been taken to El Fasher for treatment. We have filed a complaint to the police," the relative reported to Radio Dabanga.