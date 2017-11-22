South Africa: Suspected Drug Mule Nabbed As Police Tackle Crime At the Airport

A 38-year-old suspected drug mule was arrested at OR Tambo International Airport after flying in from São Paulo, Brazil

"[The] woman was being monitored after intelligence was provided that she will be arriving into the country from São Paulo with drugs," police spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo said.

She was interviewed and searched at customs, but nothing was found.

"This was until she started to show signs of discomfort," Naidoo added, saying that the woman was taken to a local hospital for x-rays.

"The x-ray revealed foreign objects in the shape of bullets. The 'bullets', suspected to be cocaine, were retrieved and they will be sent to our Forensic Science Laboratory for analysis."

Police also intercepted a parcel, containing 51 lion claws and 19 lion teeth, at OR Tambo International Airport, which was en route to Nigeria. "The parcel was handed over to the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Flora and Fauna (CITES) for further investigation."In another incident at the airport, police confiscated alleged counterfeit goods with an estimated street value of R2.8m, while conducting gate checks.

Naidoo said a Swissport truck was inspected by authorities.

"The truck had cargo of boxes carrying Nike sneakers. The driver allegedly abandoned the truck and fled on foot. The goods, which were falsely declared as printed matter, and the truck were confiscated."

Naidoo said police had implemented a "revised strategy" at the airport which saw different authorities collaborating.

The public can call Crime Stop on 0860 010 111 with any information that could lead to arrests.

