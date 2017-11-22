Photo: allafrica.com

Left: Graffiti of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and President Hage Geingob (file photo).

International relations minister Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah yesterday insisted that the country has nothing to hide about its relationship with North Korea.

Nandi-Ndaitwah, who was briefing foreign diplomats and mission representatives at an annual meeting with the diplomatic corps based in Namibia, said yesterday that the country has complied with UN Security Council resolutions on North Korea.

The minister once again refuted claims that Namibia has not submitted a report for more than a year to the United Nations Security Council sanctions committee on the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

CNN reported recently that Namibia and several other African countries were being investigated over activities of a North Korean company, Mansudae Overseas Projects, and its military arm Korea Mining Development Trading Corporation, both of which are under investigation by the UN.

"I wish to inform that in line with the statement issued last year by the Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation, the government of Namibia has indeed complied with the UN Security Council resolutions. We have made available all the requested information. We have nothing to hide," she said. She also stated that the country will continue to cooperate with the UN if and when necessary.

The minister also said that the country has been following, with interest, the current political situation in Zimbabwe since that country's president was put under house arrest by the military last week, while the masses have been demanding that he steps down.

"We hope the leaders of Zimbabwe will garner the necessary wisdom to find an amicable solution. SADC is doing its part within the provisions of the SADC treaty," she said.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe president Robert Mugabe resigned yesterday in a letter submitted to parliament, speaker Jacob Mudenda said.