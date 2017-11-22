South Africa: Analysis - Get Zuma

analysis

With the current leadership crisis/handover/coup under way in Zimbabwe, it was only a matter of time before some of our own politicians started to make comparisons. Despite important differences between our societies, there is something about the political zeitgeist that is shared by both countries that people simply can't resist. On Tuesday news broke that the ANC's Chief Whip Jackson Mthembu had told Reuters that no matter who wins the ANC's elective conference, President Jacob Zuma must be removed from office. And he said that South Africa needs to learn a lesson from Zimbabwe where "they call that bloodless corrections". Mthembu is raising the stakes, sending a message, and painting a very particular picture. By STEPHEN GROOTES.

Jackson Mthembu has been one of the figureheads of the anti-Zuma movement within the ANC. Despite his position as the man who has to push/cajole/force ANC MPs into voting to retain Zuma as President, he has also said that the entire leadership of the ANC should step down. Somehow, Mthembu being Mthembu, he has managed this duality fairly well, But, speaking to local media organisations in a carefully choreographed way is one thing, speaking directly to Reuters is something else. And, coming so...