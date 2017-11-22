Sudan: Al - Teujeri - Islamic Joint Action Necessary for Confronting Challenges

Khartoum — The Secretary General of the Islamic Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization - ISESCO, dr. Abdul Aziz Osman al- Teujeri indicated that the auspices of the President of the Republic to the conference of the Islamic world states underlines his support to the Islamic action, and the establishment of the Islamic solidarity, lauding the support of the Sudan's government to the organization, and its civilized mission, calling on the leaders of the Islamic states for the necessity of the joint Islamic work to develop the Islamic communities.

During his address to the opening sitting of the 10 th Islamic Conference for the culture minister, organized by the ISESCO, the General Secretariat of the Organization of the Islamic Cooperation OIC with the coordination of the federal Ministry of Culture during the period 21-23 of current November.

Al- Teujeri noted that the conference comes in celebration of the conclusion of the Sinnar Capital of Islamic Culture for the year 2017.

He indicated that the selection of Sinnar Capital of the Islamic Culture for the year 2017 comes in shades of challenges the face Islamic world where the priority for confronting it is the concern with effective role of culture, abandoning of hatred between nations, calling for the betterment of the image of the Islamic communities.