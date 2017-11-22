21 November 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Al - Teujeri - Islamic Joint Action Necessary for Confronting Challenges

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The Secretary General of the Islamic Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization - ISESCO, dr. Abdul Aziz Osman al- Teujeri indicated that the auspices of the President of the Republic to the conference of the Islamic world states underlines his support to the Islamic action, and the establishment of the Islamic solidarity, lauding the support of the Sudan's government to the organization, and its civilized mission, calling on the leaders of the Islamic states for the necessity of the joint Islamic work to develop the Islamic communities.

During his address to the opening sitting of the 10 th Islamic Conference for the culture minister, organized by the ISESCO, the General Secretariat of the Organization of the Islamic Cooperation OIC with the coordination of the federal Ministry of Culture during the period 21-23 of current November.

Al- Teujeri noted that the conference comes in celebration of the conclusion of the Sinnar Capital of Islamic Culture for the year 2017.

He indicated that the selection of Sinnar Capital of the Islamic Culture for the year 2017 comes in shades of challenges the face Islamic world where the priority for confronting it is the concern with effective role of culture, abandoning of hatred between nations, calling for the betterment of the image of the Islamic communities.

Sudan

'Sudanese Pound Could Fall Below SDG 50 to the U.S. Dollar" - Economist

Economists and academics have strongly criticised the Sudanese government's tough measures to counter the collapse of… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.