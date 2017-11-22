Zimbabwe: Mugabe Jumped Before He Was Pushed

Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe jumped a moment before he was pushed. He realised that his impeachment was inevitable and imminent. Resignation was the less humiliating alternative to being fired by his own beloved Zanu-PF party.

Analysts said on Tuesday that the impeachment process launched by Zanu-PF was heading for a speedy conclusion. Earlier concerns that the party leadership might not muster the votes to impeach him quickly evaporated and Mugabe's removal from office loomed, within days if not hours.

The first stage of impeachment, a simple majority vote of both houses of parliament, sitting together, to form a nine-person committee of MPs representing all parties to investigate impeachment, would be easy.

Debate on that resolution under section 97 of the constitution had started and MDC MP Priscilla Misihairabwi-Mushongwa was in the midst of her speech when the speaker, Jacob Mudenda, interrupted her to advise that he had received a letter from Mugabe.

"I Robert Gabriel Mugabe in terms of section 96 of the constitution of Zimbabwe hereby formally tender my resignation... with immediate effect," Mudenda read, triggering cheers from MPs.

Former opposition senator David Coltart posted on his Facebook page, "This is a good day - but...