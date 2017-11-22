22 November 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

West Africa: Ecowas Summit Holds in Abuja December, Togo President Gnassingbe Says

By Sani Tukur

Nigeria's capital city, Abuja, will host the next meeting of the Heads of State of the Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS, on December 16, 2017.

This was revealed by the President of Togo, Faure Gnassingbe, on Tuesday after he held a closed door meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House, Presidential Villa.

Briefing reporters after the meeting, the visiting president said apart from discussing ECOWAS matters, he also discussed bilateral and multi-lateral issues.

"We also reviewed the security situation in our sub region and these range from situation in Liberia, Guinea Bissau and Togo," he said.

Mr. Gnassingbe said Mr. Buhari and himself also discussed energy and trade.

"We also spoke about the reform of the ECOWAS which used to have 15 commissioners and now scaled down to nine commissioners for efficiency and cost efficiency," he said.

Mr. Buhari will on Thursday also host Heads of States from the Gulf of Guinea countries during the 4th meeting of the leaders under the Gulf of Guinea Commission.

The meeting will hold at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel Abuja under the theme " a vibrant Gulf of Guinea Region For Sustainable Development."

