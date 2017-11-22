Zimbabwe: Moyo and Kasukuwere Lament End of Mugabe Reign

The G40 leaders, higher education minister Jonathan Moyo and local government counterpart Saviour Kasukuwere, have backed the now former President Robert Mugabe, describing him as an iconic leader.

They were speaking after the veteran leader resigned in dramatic fashion Tuesday, having defiantly resisting pressure to step down for about a week after being put under house arrest by the military.

The two are believed to be among top officials targeted by the military intervention initially billed as aimed at rounding up criminal elements surrounding Mugabe but which eventually resulted in his ouster from power.

"There will never be anyone like RG Mugabe," said Moyo on Twitter after Mugabe's dramatic resignation on Tuesday.

"I'm grateful for the opportunity to have served my country under him. I am proud that I stood with and by this iconic leader during the trying moments of the last days of his presidency."

He warned that "democracy requires politics to lead gun".

For his part, Kasukuwere tweeted; "Addios baba. 37 years of a good run. Let's embrace the new dispensation and build our nation. Unity is strength and peace is a prerequisite for progress."

The ministers did not disclose their whereabouts. They had not been heard from since last Wednesday when the military took to the streets in Harare and effectively placed Mugabe under house arrested.

Images released to the media showed that there had been a firefight at Kasukuwere's Harare mansion as the military reportedly swooped on key members of the G40 groups.

The two were thought to have sought refuge at Mugabe's palatial private residency in the capital until Tuesday when the veteran leader resigned.

Apart from Mugabe and his wife Grace, Kasukuwere and Moyo were among the most vocal and relentless critics of the rival Lacoste Zanu PF faction.

Moyo especially targeted Lacoste leader Emmerson Mnangagwa, accusing him of trying to illegally topple Mugabe, resulting in the Zanu PF leader firing his deputy.

That dismissal triggered last week's military intervention which forced Mugabe's resignation on Tuesday.

Mnangagwa is now having the last laugh, as he takes over as interim Zanu PF and state president.