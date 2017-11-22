South Africa: Scorpio - Asset Forfeiture Unit to Go After State Capture's 'Billionaire Izinyoka'

analysis

First sign of real efforts to tackle State Capture culprits as NDPP Shaun Abrahams lets slip details of crack team headed by Advocate Knorx Molelle. By JESSICA BEZUIDENHOUT for SCORPIO.

Under immense pressure over his perceived failure to expedite State Capture investigations, the National Director of Public Prosecutions has authorised a team of financial investigators and lawyers to help hunt down some of the ill-gotten gains.

National Director of Public Prosecutions Advocate Shaun Abrahams has confirmed that a team of specialists from the Asset Forfeiture Unit has been assigned to work on the State Capture investigation alongside prosecutors and investigators from the Hawks.

Daily Maverick can confirm that the AFU team, led by divisional head, Advocate Motlalekhotso "Knorx" Molelle, was assigned to work on strands of the investigation emanating from the Public Protector's State of Capture report released in 2016. It can safely be assumed that the hunt for money will extend beyond revelations contained in Advocate Thuli Madonsela's report.

Details of the NPA's beefed-up efforts surfaced in a letter Abrahams had sent to Zwelinzima Vavi, General Secretary of the 700,000-strong labour movement, the SA Federation of Trade Unions, last month.

Abrahams was responding to Saftu's demand for a priority...