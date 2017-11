press release

Police discovered the body of an adult male on Saturday 18 November 2017 at 16:00 in bushes close to the Old Grahamstown Road about 2 km from Swartkops Police Station. He was found by children walking through the bushes who notified SAPS on the find.

An autopsy revealed that he is an adult male that died due to natural causes about three (3) weeks ago.

Any person that could assist police in identification of the person can contact Detective Warrant Officer Brian Njomba at 082 442 1683.