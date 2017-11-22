21 November 2017

Voice of America (Washington, DC)

Niger: More Remains of U.S. Army Soldier Killed in Niger are Found

Photo: Harandane Nicko
(file photo)

Additional remains of U.S. Army Sergeant La David Johnson were found in Niger on November 12, an unnamed U.S. official said Tuesday. Johnson and three other U.S. soldiers were killed on October 4 when their convoy was ambushed as it left the village of Tongo Tongo.

The official said medical examiners had verified Johnson's remains, which were found at the site where his body was recovered. Members of the U.S. Africa Command and the Niger military, who are investigating the ambush, visited the site on November 12 and are expected to complete the probe in January.

Johnson, a 25-year-old from Florida, was separated from his military unit and his body was not recovered until two days after the ambush.

The attack has come under intense scrutiny in the U.S., where the Pentagon’s initial account of the attack has been questioned. Lawmakers have complained that they received insufficient or conflicting information on the the incident.

The U.S. military is helping Niger deal with threats by members of Islamic State and al-Qaida, but deaths of U.S. servicemen in Niger are rare.

Johnson’s fellow soldiers killed in the attack were Bryan Black, 35; Jeremiah Johnson, 39; and Dustin Wright, age 29.

