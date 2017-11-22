22 November 2017

South Africa: ANC Leadership Race - December Conference Likely to Go Ahead Despite Branch Meeting Worries

Despite vowing that there would be no more extensions, ANC Secretary-General Gwede Mantashe has granted extra time for branch meetings. He also tried to plug possible loopholes for rigging. Things appear to be a little behind schedule, but branch members and delegates are optimistic that the conference will go ahead. By CARIEN DU PLESSIS.

"Rebel" branches that found themselves differing from the "official" provincial line on the ANC's leadership elections next month had a frustrating time when they tried to hold their meetings.

They say a provincial representative, supposedly sent there to oversee proceedings, would try to frustrate the meeting if it didn't go the province's way.

Most of these complaints came from branches supporting Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa's presidential bid, but similar complaints were reported from ANC MP Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma's camp in Sunday's City Press.

In a small town in a province supporting Dlamini Zuma, the provincial deployee, for instance, disappeared with the conference pack including the attendance register and nomination forms when he saw the meeting wasn't going the right way.

A few days later the branch had another meeting, but neither the deployee nor the conference pack showed up. Determined not to be frustrated, the branch...

