22 November 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: The ANC Is Dead, South Africa Deserves a New Beginning

opinion By Refiloe Nt'sekhe

South Africans must get ready for a future without the ANC. Our beautiful country deserves an inclusive future where there is freedom for all and equal access to opportunities.

Each new day brings another painful reminder that the ANC is still in power and it has no chance of self-correcting. South Africans deserve better than the dead ANC, we deserve a new beginning.

Wide-scale corruption has not only thrown the ANC into turmoil and it has also affected the governance of South Africa and our once strong state institutions - especially those mandated to root out corruption and hold those in power accountable.

The allegations contained in the Gupta leaks are staggering and the looting of the country's State-owned Entities (SoEs) has bled the public purse dry. State Capture is real, yet President Jacob Zuma chooses to deny its existence by calling it "political propaganda". On the other hand, the ANC's Secretary-General, Gwede Mantashe, has confirmed State Capture. The ANC is evidently divided and cannot continue to lead South Africa.

The party's elective conference in December will not salvage the ANC, despite the utterances made by some candidates stating that it is in a process of self-correction. Sadly, some members...

South Africa

