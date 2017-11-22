22 November 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Southern Africa: SADC Mission to Zimbabwe Cancelled

Luanda — The presidents of Angola, João Lourenço, and South Africa, Jacob Zuma, will no more travel this Wednesday to Zimbabwe to help resolve the political deadlock, due to the fact that President Robert Mugabe, who was placed under house arrest by the military, has decided to relinquish power by presenting his resignation, ANGOP has learnt.

In the ambit of the Zimbabwe crisis, last Tuesday the SADC Organ of Defence and Security Policies, gathered in Luanda, decided to immediately send to Zimbabwe the presidents of Angola and South Africa, respectively the current chairman of the mentioned organ and the current chairman of the Southern Africa Development Community (SADC) to help find an appropriate solution to the problem.

The organisation expressed its deep concern about the political situation in the member State.

In a brief statement, at the end of one-hour meeting, the participants congratulated the Angolan President, João Lourenço, on hosting the event.

On the dawn of 13 November Zimbabwe army troops stormed the house of Robert Mugabe and some public institutions, as well as detained some state personalities, including the Head of State, besieging the country's capital, Harare, and demanding that the president step down.

After resisting for a few days, Mr Mugabe presented his resignation and appealed for a peaceful political transition in the country.

