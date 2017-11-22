22 November 2017

Malawian Family Hospitalised After Eating Suspected Poisoned Food

Six people from the same family have been admitted to Daeyang Luke Hospital in after a severe case of suspected food poisoning.

The incident occurred Monday night at Robert Camp village, Traditional Authirity (T/A) Chimutu in Lilongwe.

Confirming the development, Kanengo Police Publicist Labani Makalani claimed that the victims ate Nsima (staple grain flour meal) on the fateful night before they went to bed, only to be discovered unconscious the following morning.

"Relatives within the village became suspicious after noting that nobody was coming out of the house and the door of their house remained closed.

"This compelled the villagers to break into the boy house and found them lying unconscious," said Makalani.

The incident was subsequently reported to Kanengo Police Station and detectives led by Inspector Gift Mwahara rushed to the scene where they picked the victims and rushed them to Daeyang Luke Hospital where they are receiving treatment.

"They gained consciousness three hours later. Police officers collected samples of the food which the family took for analysis and have opened a case of alleged food poisoning against unknown person," Makalani.

The family members include a 46 years woman, three male adults, and three boys aged between 10-15 years.

The family comes from Saisi village, T/A Chimutu in Lilongwe.

