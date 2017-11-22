South Africa: Eastern Cape SAPS Crime Statistics Stakeholders Engagement Charts a New Way Foward

press release

It was the 1st of November when the Saps: Eastern Cape Provincial crime statistics were officially presented by Mec for Safety and Liaison, Ms Weziwe Tikana and Eastern Cape Provincial Commissioner -Lt Gen Ntshinga at Aliwal North.

Twenty days later, various stakeholders in the fight against crime converged at Griffiths Mxenge Hall today for a session on Provincial crime statistics.

Rev Alan Nyoni officially opened the meeting with a prayer afterwards requested all present to stand and observe a moment of silence for those who lost their lives because of violence and criminal attacks.

The chairman of the session, acting HOD from Safety and Liason-Mr Zukile Kani is made the opening remarks and introduction of the purpose of the day.

This well attended event boasted various government department like Sassa, Stats SA, SSA, Npa, Cogta, Education Nelson Mandela Bay Metro police, Health and Office of the Premier representatives just to mention a few. Deputy Prov Commissioner -Maj Gen Swart welcomed and acknowledged all those in attendance.

Lt Gen Ntshinga is on the podium and said, "This meeting is a formal briefing of stakeholders on the status and progress in the fight against crime".

She said police need to know the definition of the needs of the community. Saps management believe that we have a collective responsibility of understanding community needs and without such, we will be administering the wrong medicine to our patients, quipped the Provincial Commissioner.

"We remain concerned about the spike in sexual offences where young girls and old women continue to report that they were raped. What brings relief is the tremendous work and success done by our FCS in the courtroom through thorough investigation, "said Lt Gen Ntshinga.

Recently 64 life sentences were meted by the courts to various sexual offenders where sentences totalling 337 year were also handed over. These actions and quality detective work confirms our commitment to fighting crime", added Lt Gen Ntshinga.

She also touched on resources support through providing of at least 158 vehicles since the start of financial year with five additional mobile stations to accelerate service delivery.

A breakdown of crime statistics in the Eastern Cape was presented by Col Moodley from the Provincial Crime Registrar.

MEC for Safety and Liaison -Ms Weziwe Tikana said the current crime statistics have been audited and this was confirmed by the National Police Minister.

"Today's briefing comes after the OR Tambo celebrations in Nkantolo and Saps is commended for the role they played during this event. Resources are not delivered because of O R Tambo celebrations but happens throughout the year", said the MEC.

A strategy to curb crime has been put in place especially in stocktheft. Police need a more vigilant stance to break the backbone and occurrence of this theft of 'people's livelihoods'. Prevalence of drugs, alcohol and illegal firearms is responsible for incidents of crime in our community elaborated Mec Tikana.

"Children and elderly should be cared for and the unfounded allegations of witchcraft must seize on our elderly women. We must work tirelessly in improving our moral regeneration programme, "added Ms Tikana.

The second session of the Crime Statistics Stakeholders engagement session resumed with a panel and representatives who engaged in a vigorous discussion and insightful inputs, questions and comments.

Delegates are appreciated the amount of details provided in the statistics and noted more discussion points with questions and comments. Gender commission representatives requested for more detail on information on sexual offenders.

A delegate who works as a Director of Policy Research at the Mec's office said the role of Saps is to provide data and this data needs to be interrogated. "There is a noted increase in non-reporting of crime. This is one area we need to look into and ask why" added the panelist.

Lt Gen Ntshinga discouraged a representative who chased away police because they 'arrived late' in a crime scene while commenting on a need of an integrated plan to fight crime between government department.

Advocate Mahlathi from NPA said the fight against crime cannot be won by one department alone. All departments need to come together especially those in the Justice Cluster. A representative from the Premier's office advised that we need coordination and should not wait until the next crime statistics release. A resolution was taken that we should do similar arrangement quarterly. SARS and IPID representatives also echoed similar sentiments and stressed the need for collaboration between Saps and SARS and other departments. "We cannot work in silos," said the IPID representative.

A resolution on use of technology and crime fighting app, marketing of SAPS successes. Lt Gen Ntshinga thanked the panellists and all in attendance for their robust contributions.