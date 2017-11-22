South Africa: Life Esidimeni - Dr Makgabo Manamela's Absence From Arbitration Upsets Victim's Mother On Her Late Son's Birthday

analysis

Sizwe Thabang Hlatshwayo would have turned 30 on Tuesday but died at the Anchor NGO after being transferred from Life Esidimeni. In a day defined by suspended Gauteng mental health director Dr Makgabo Manamela's no-show at the arbitration, Sizwe's stepmother Jabulile Hlatshwayo broke down when her son's birthday was noted. She spoke to GREG NICOLSON about Swize's life, and her pain.

Jabulile met Sizwe in October 1995 when he was eight years old. He was living in Tsakane with his grandparents. Sizwe's father had taken her to meet them. Sizwe had a severe intellectual disability from birth and couldn't speak. He acted half his age.

"When I saw him the first time and I heard his story, I had this feeling he had a need of the love of his mother," said Jabulile on Tuesday. She doesn't know what happened to Sizwe's mother, only that she'd abandoned the boy when he was three months old.

Jabulile and Sizwe formed a bond. He sometimes roamed the streets, even collecting odd bits and pieces from dumping sites. She managed to get him into a school for learners with disabilities. "Sizwe was always happy and joyful," she said.

"The way he was, you...