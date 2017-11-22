Sudan: Health Ministry - Malaria Parasite Rife Across Sudan - Central Darfur Hardest Hit

Khartoum — The Federal Ministry of Health has confirmed the high prevalence in all states of Sudan of the Plasmodium vivax parasite which causes malaria, and estimates that that 15 per cent of the population are infected with the parasite - more than 20 per cent in Central Darfur.

A survey conducted by the Ministry in 18 states has revealed a high incidence of the disease in some states, especially in Central Darfur where it exceeds 20 per cent.

The survey said 80 per cent of the infected are treated home and only five per cent go to health facilities.

Radio Dabanga has also received reports from West Darfur of a surge in Malaria cases due to the rainy season. Medical sources in East Darfur, Kassala, and South Kordofan have reported similar surges and complain of a shortage and high price of medicines.

According to the UN World Health Organisation (WHO) fact sheet, malaria is caused by Plasmodium parasites. The parasites are spread to people through the bites of infected female Anopheles mosquitoes. There are five parasite species that cause malaria in humans, and two of these species - Plasmodium falciparum and Plasmodium vivax - pose the greatest threat.

Malaria is a life-threatening disease caused by parasites that are transmitted to people through the bites of infected female Anopheles mosquitoes.

In 2015, 91 countries and areas had ongoing malaria transmission.

Malaria is preventable and curable, and increased efforts are dramatically reducing the malaria burden in many places.

Between 2010 and 2015, malaria incidence among populations at risk (the rate of new cases) fell by 21% globally. In that same period, malaria mortality rates among populations at risk fell by 29% globally among all age groups, and by 35% among children under 5.

The WHO African Region carries a disproportionately high share of the global malaria burden. In 2015, the region was home to 90% of malaria cases and 92% of malaria deaths.