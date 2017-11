Khartoum — The Assistant of the President of the Republic, Engineer, Ibrahim Mamud was briefed, Tuesday, on the plans and future programs of the Sudanese Students Gneral Union.

Engineer, Hammed who met the SSGU Chairman, Ammar Ala-Edden, at the Republican Palace, has affirmed the presidency sponsorship to the projects of the union.

The Union/s Chairman said in a press statement that the meeting reviewed the plans of the union during the coming period.