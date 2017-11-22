Sudan: Assistants of President Review Situations in the Country

Khartoum — The First Assistant of the President of the Republic, Mohammed Al-Hassan Al-Mirghani received, Tuesday, at his office, in the Republican Palace, the Assistants of the President of the Republic, Engineer, Ibrahim Mahmud Hammed, Sheikh, Ibrahim Al-Sanousi, Abdul Rahman Sadig Al-Mahdi and Musa Mohammed Ahmed.

Al-Mahdi said in a press statement that the meeting discussed the overall situations in the country, means for provision of services and fighting of price hike and corruption.

He underscored that the meeting has also, reviewed the current economic situations.