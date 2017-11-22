21 November 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Al-Bashir to Leave for Russia On Wednesday

Khartoum — President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir, will leave for Russia tomorrow (Wednesday) in a four-day official visit in response to an invitation extended by the Russian President, Vladimir Putin.

During the visit, President Al-Bashir will hold talks with the Russian Head of State on ways to strengthening the bilateral relations in the political, economic, cultural and military fields.

President Al-Bashir will be accompanied by the Deputy Chairman of the Higher Committee Overseeing Relations with the BRICS Countries, Dr. Awad Al-Jaz, the Minister of Presidency, Dr. Fadul Adulla Fadul, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Prof. Ibrahim Ghandour, the Minister of Defence, Lt. Gen. Awad Mohamed Ahmed Ibn Auf, the Minister of Finance, Lt. Gen. Dr. Mohamed Osman Suleiman Al-Rekabi, the Minister of Agriculture and Forests, Dr. Abdulatif Ahmed Mohammed, the Minister of Oil and Gas, Dr. Abdul Rahman Osman Abdul Rahman, the Minister of Water Resources, Irrigation and Electricity, Mutaz Musa, Minister of Minerals, Prof. Hashem Ali Salem, the Minister of State at the Presidency and Director of the President's Offices, Hatim Hassan Bakheit, and the Director of GIAD Industrial Group, General, Mohammed Al-Hassan Abdalla.

A number of contracts, agreements and memos of understanding in the fields of mining, oil, peaceful use of energy between Sudan and Russia will be signed during the visit.

