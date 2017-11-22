Luanda — The Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço, on Tuesday dismissed the board of directors of the National Printing Press.
According to a press note from the Angolan Head of State's Civil Office, the Head of State dismissed the following officials:
- David de Assunção Barros, C.E.O;
- Fernando Norberto de Sousa Mangueira, Executive Director;
- Rosa Fernanda Cruzeiro Jorge, Executive Director;
- Manuel João da Fonseca, Administrador Não Executivo;
- Rodeth Teresa Makina Gil, Non Executive Director.
On a different Presidential Decree, the Head of State made the following appointments:
- Lando Sebastião Teta, C.E.O of the National Printing Press;
- Leonel Pires Magalhães, Executive Director for Technical Matters
- Rosa Fernanda Cruzeiro Jorge, Executive Director for Administrative and Human Resources Matters;
- Manuel João da Fonseca, Non Executive Director;
- Rodeth Teresa Makina Gil, Non Executive Director.