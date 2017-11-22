Sudan: Conference of Arab - African Sino Cooperation Begins in Khartoum

Khartoum — The Conference of Arab - African Sino Cooperation Tuesday morning started sittings at the Friendship Hall in Khartoum.
The conference sittings will last from November until November 22.
The Opening sitting of the conference was attended by the Foreign Minister, Prof. Ibrahim Ghandour, the Speaker of the National Assembly, Prof. Ibrahim Ahmed Omer, the Minister of Investment, Mubarak Al-Fadil, representatives of the Arab League and the Council of African Parties, a number of ambassadors and a big delegation of the People's Republic of China.
SUNA learned that the Belt and Road Initiative is launched by China to revive its land and sea continental road which is linking it with many Asian, Arab and African countries.