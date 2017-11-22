Sudan: ♦ This Week's News in Brief ♦

analysis

♦ New cholera cases in Red Sea, 'but epidemic abating': Doctor

November 20 - 2017 SINGA One person died and reportedly 15 others were infected with cholera in Singa in Sudan's Sennar state last week. The area, however, is seeing a general decrease in cases.

A medical source told Radio Dabanga that by Sunday, the isolation centre at Singa Hospital received about 15 cases from in and around Singa. He reported one death on Monday. The doctor confirmed a decrease in the number of cases in the past two months, compared to the beginning of the cholera outbreak which spread in eastern Sudan in August 2016.

In Red Sea state, a health source reported a week ago that there were nine cases of cholera being treated in the hospital in Tokar. He was concerned about the increasing number of incidents of the disease. "The environment is deteriorating terribly and the health care in the hospital is poor."

The World Health Organisation (WHO) said 'watery diarrhoea' cases had significantly decreased in 18 states, although 20 infection cases and one death were reported in October. While the outbreak has been repeatedly tested positive for cholera, the Sudanese government, as well as international aid organisations, insist of referring to it as 'watery diarrhoea'.

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said the epidemic had dropped significantly from 30 average deaths per week in July to one as of October 29. WHO and the Ministry of Health reported more than 35,000 cases of acute watery diarrhoea in 18 states and the death of 800 people from August 2016 until September 2017.

♦ Mother killed, daughter raped in farm in North Darfur

November 21 - 2017 TAWILA A woman was stabbed to death and her daughter raped in Tawila locality in North Darfur on Monday. Two armed men attacked Maryam Yagoub Suleiman and her 16-year-old daughter when they were willing their farm in Daba Naira, north of Tawila. "They attempted to rape the daughter," said a relative of the two. "Maryam fought back, but the attackers stabbed her with a knife and killed her on the spot." The attackers, two armed herders, subsequently raped the daughter at gunpoint. "She has been taken to El Fasher for treatment. We have filed a complaint to the police," the relative reported to Radio Dabanga.

On 6 November, a young farmer was raped in Mershing locality in South Darfur. The 16-year-old girl was harvesting groundnuts when three militiamen assaulted her and raped her at gunpoint. Her brother reported the incident to this station and added that his sister was not examined by the doctors for a whole day.

Four girls were raped by gunmen in Tawila on 4 October, while they were out of their camp for displaced people to collect straw. The girls of 15 to 18 years old were raped at gunpoint, according to a camp elder. Doctors at the Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) in Tawila treated the victims.

