Burundi: Culture Ministry Dedicates Week to Emblematic Drum Dance to Promote Culture

The Ministry of Culture dedicated a week to the emblematic dance of the Burundian drum in order to protect and promote Burundian culture in general and drums in particular. It started on November 20 and will end on 26.

A march from Bujumbura city centre to the north direction with stops at different places where participants enjoyed rhythmic music of drums opened the ceremonies. The Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture delivered a speech highlighting the importance of the week dedicated to the emblematic dance of drums. "This is a great opportunity to celebrate our culture and acknowledge the value of drums, a traditional heritage which is internationally appreciated," says Jean Bosco Hitimana, Ministry of Culture and Sport.

Hitimana says this week is celebrated to promote and protect the cultural heritage of drums and transfer it to the next generation. "This will help to protect and promote the emblematic dance. It will also enhance networking with different generations and drummers will have an opportunity to meet and share experience and opportunities available for them", he says.

Rodrigue Kimararungu, a drummer, salutes the initiative and says he feels satisfied and honoured as a drummer. However, he asks the government to review the recently adopted bill which forbids drummers from playing drums as they want. "This week is a great honour for drummers. I feel valued and would like to ask the government to review the recently adopted bill," says Kimararungu.

About the recently adopted bill on the drum, the minister says it will help add more value to the Burundian drum.

"Drums are not instruments to generate money. Everybody has to know that they are played on special occasions."

Another drummer sees the week as a great opportunity to teach the value of drum to the next generation. "I have been a drummer since 1982 and it seems the new generation does not understand what it is to be a drummer and the whole meaning of the drum. I am very happy to celebrate a week dedicated to the emblematic dance of the drum. It is an opportunity to spread the knowledge we have to the next generation", says Dunia, a drummer from Kamenge.

A participant in the ceremony also appreciated the initiative. As a fan of drums, he says this is a week worth celebrating for culture preservation. "Burundi gained a lot from drums".

The week dedicated to the emblematic dance of referred to as "umurisho w'ingoma" in Kirundi language will end on 25 November 2017 in Gitega province. A competition between different groups of drummers has been organised during the closing of the ceremonies. The Burundi's royal drum dance was declared Intangible Cultural Heritage by UNESCO 26 November 2014.