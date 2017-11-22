South Africa: Protests Action At Walmer, Port Elizabeth

press release

Since 06:00 this morning (21/11) protestors gathered at the entrance of Walmer location protesting against the closure of the Fountains contact station which is manned by police.

By 10:00 about 1000 protestors gathered and blocked off the roads at 9th Avenue and Heugh Roads with burning tyres. About 9 months ago police have closed the contact point as the building was in a derelict condition and could not be used. The building belongs to the municipality.

SAPS Walmer police management and councillors from the area held a meeting and it was agreed that an office at the councillor's building in the Walmer location will be made available for the SAPS. Two members will be posted during the night shifts and the community may report to this office for assistance.

Four people have been arrested for Public Violence and will appear in court soon.

The Station Commander of SAPS Walmer , Colonel Jakob Flemmer has assured the community of Walmer location that service delivery will not be hampered and that the people of Walmer location will be policed. 'Through our Back to Basics approach to policing, every effort will be made to ensure the safety and security of the people of Walmer. We appreciate the working relationship between the community leaders and the SAPS in finding joint solutions to our challenges,' added Col Flemmer.