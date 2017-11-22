Malawi's women football export Tabitha Chawinga has been named Swedish Women Football best forward of 2017 beating FIFA Women's Player of the Year to the best forward accolade.

She received her award at a gala night on Monday in Sweden.

The Malawian born forward scored 26 goals in 23 matches in all competitions beating the reigning World Player of The Year Lieke Martens and Stina Blackstenius.

She however failed to make it double as the Most Valuable Player (MVP) she was nominated for was won by Fillipa Angeldah of Hammarby.

Chawinga said she dedicates the award to her Kvarnsveden team-mates.

"I just thank God for being with me all through the season. I dedicate the award to my team mates for the support they gave me" Chawinga told Goal.

"Honestly they made me shine and made scoring easy for me. It is very difficult to emerge the top scorer from a team in such a poor position" she added.

Meanwhile, Chawinga has confirmed that she will be moving to China next season following the relegation of her side from the top Swedish league.

"I am going there to earn money just for two-three years then I will be back," said Chawinga.

She has become the second African to win the Best Forward Award in China and will be the third African to play in China.