22 November 2017

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: 74 Trainees Graduate From Anberbeb Share Company

Asmara — Amberbeb Share Company has graduated 74 employees including 16 females following courses on the Japanese Automaker Toyota standard. The training was aimed at keeping up with the technological advance of the Toyota Company.

The training focused on scientific maintenance procedures of Toyota automobile engines, administration, purchasing, restoring and distributing of vehicle spare parts in addition to auto-painting.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony, Mr. Girmai Abrehe, Managing Director of the Company, explained that Anberbeb Share Company is an agent for three Japanese automobile companies including

Toyota, Yamaha and Komatsu. He further pointed out that the companies, in a bid to providing after-sale service to customers, have organized training regarding new automobile technologies for their representatives of which Anberbeb is a beneficiary.

A representative of the graduating group, Eng. Abraham Daniel, said that the training gave priority to teamwork, customer satisfaction and safety.

A program highlighting the process of computerized surveillance and repair of automobiles featured in the exhibition.

