Angola: Malaria Kills Over 1,000 People From January to October

Huambo — A total 1,241 people, mostly children under five years of age, died of malaria in central Huambo province from January to October this year.

The information was released by the Huambo malaria programme supervisor, Clementino Sacanombo.

According to the source the province has been experiencing its major malaria outbreak ever since May this year, as 175,360 cases have been diagnosed in the last 10 month, against 12,917 of last year.

"The province has been in an emergency due to the malaria outbreak since May. The numbers of patients and deaths are increasing abruptly, demanding from the authorities a prompt response, " he stressed.

In addition to extra-household fumigation, malaria prevention awareness has been intensified, coupled with the distribution of long-lasting insecticide-treated mosquito nets, Clementino Sacanombo said.