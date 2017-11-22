21 November 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Malaria Kills Over 1,000 People From January to October

Tagged:

Related Topics

Huambo — A total 1,241 people, mostly children under five years of age, died of malaria in central Huambo province from January to October this year.

The information was released by the Huambo malaria programme supervisor, Clementino Sacanombo.

According to the source the province has been experiencing its major malaria outbreak ever since May this year, as 175,360 cases have been diagnosed in the last 10 month, against 12,917 of last year.

"The province has been in an emergency due to the malaria outbreak since May. The numbers of patients and deaths are increasing abruptly, demanding from the authorities a prompt response, " he stressed.

In addition to extra-household fumigation, malaria prevention awareness has been intensified, coupled with the distribution of long-lasting insecticide-treated mosquito nets, Clementino Sacanombo said.

Angola

A Journey for Rights and Dignity - a Participant's Observation

Note: This text was initially delivered as the Hormuud Lecture of the African Studies Association, at its annual meeting… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.