Luanda — The 1º de Agosto and Académica de Luanda are meeting Tuesday for the fifth round of the national championship of roller hockey taking place in Luanda, a match that could dictate the competition's lead.

Scheduled for this evening at Cidadela's adjacent pavilion, the match involves the reigning champion, the runner up and teams with nine points resulting from three victories and three games.

The championship is going with the all-against-all system with two rounds qualifying for the semi-finals the first four.

Standings:

1. 1º. de Agosto (9) points

2. Académica de Luanda (9)

3. Sagrado Coração de Jesus (5)

4. Marinha de Guerra (5)

5. Estado Maior (3)

6. Exercito (0)

7. Petro de Luanda (0).