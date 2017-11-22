21 November 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angolan and Belarusian Businesspeople Discuss Installation of Plant

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — Angolan and Belarusian businesspeople in a partnership with Ministry of Industry are negotiating the installation of an assembly line for tractors, buses, tracks and agricultural tools in Angola, as part of an intended cooperation between both countries.

To this end, a delegation headed by the Belarusian minister of Industry, Vitaly Vovk, is since Monday in Luanda that is surveying the country's conditions for the installation of the said factories.

After an audience with Belarusian counterpart, the Angolan minister of Industry, Bernarda Martins, said the visit of the official is part of the existing cooperation between the two countries' businesspeople for the development of industrial projects.

According to the Angolan official, the interest of the businesspeople is top priority for the Belarus Ministry of Industry to assist Angola with these means and export to neighboring countries.

In the meantime, she ensured that the negotiations have started few months ago and only lacks to conclude the partnership between private investors with support from the Ministry of Industry.

Angola

A Journey for Rights and Dignity - a Participant's Observation

Note: This text was initially delivered as the Hormuud Lecture of the African Studies Association, at its annual meeting… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.