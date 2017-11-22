Angolan and Belarusian Businesspeople Discuss Installation of Plant

Luanda — Angolan and Belarusian businesspeople in a partnership with Ministry of Industry are negotiating the installation of an assembly line for tractors, buses, tracks and agricultural tools in Angola, as part of an intended cooperation between both countries.

To this end, a delegation headed by the Belarusian minister of Industry, Vitaly Vovk, is since Monday in Luanda that is surveying the country's conditions for the installation of the said factories.

After an audience with Belarusian counterpart, the Angolan minister of Industry, Bernarda Martins, said the visit of the official is part of the existing cooperation between the two countries' businesspeople for the development of industrial projects.

According to the Angolan official, the interest of the businesspeople is top priority for the Belarus Ministry of Industry to assist Angola with these means and export to neighboring countries.

In the meantime, she ensured that the negotiations have started few months ago and only lacks to conclude the partnership between private investors with support from the Ministry of Industry.