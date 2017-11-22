Durban — A power cut in the Tongaat Indoor Sports Centre and its surrounding caused the postponement of the Angola versus South Africa game, as part of the third round of the African tournament qualifier for the world adapted (wheelchair) basketball championship.

The game was scheduled for 06.00 pm but the African Wheelchair Basketball Confederation postponed it due to the long delay in the reestablishment of electricity in the venue.

Meanwhile, the game was re-scheduled for this Wednesday at 08.00 pm, in the same day that Angola will also face Egypt at 09.00 am, for the sixth round of the championship.

This Tuesday, Angola's wheelchair basketball national squad are facing Kenya (morning) and Morocco (afternoon) for the fourth and fifth rounds.