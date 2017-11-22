Angola: BNA Foreign Currency Sales Rise By 22 Percent

Luanda — The central Banco Nacional de Angola (BNA)'s foreign currency sale in the last seven days reached 261,1million Euros, an increase of 22 percent as compared with the previous week.

Of the amount sold by BNA to commercial banks, Eur. 215.8 million went to cover food operations, Eur. 22.4 million for oil sector operations and Eur. 13.700 for operations of ministries and State agencies.

According to BNA's currency and foreign exchange market data compiled by Angop, Eur. 6.4 million were channelled to the industry sector operations, Eur. 2.4 million for the transport sector operations and Eur. 954,600 to cover operations in various sectors.

The average exchange reference rate for sales on the primary foreign exchange market, calculated at weekend was Usd = AKZ 166,749 and Eur. = Akz 186,303.