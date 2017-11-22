Southern Africa: President Zuma Already in Luanda for SADC Security Organ Meeting

Luanda — The South African President, Jacob Zuma, arrived on Tuesday morning in Luanda to attend the Extraordinary Summit of the SADC Organ on Defence and Security Policies, in his capacity as the current chairman of SADC.

At the 04 de Fevereiro International Airport, where he landed in the early hours of this Tuesday, the South African Head of State was welcomed by the Angolan minister of Foreign Affairs, Manuel Augusto, the governor of Luanda, Adriano Mendes de Carvalho, among other personalities.

The summit was urgently summoned by the chairman of the SADC Organ on Defence and Security Policies, Angolan President João Lourenço, to analyse the political crisis in Zimbabwe, whose Head of State, Robert Mugabe, has been placed under house arrest by the military.

Angola, Zambia and Tanzania make up the Troika of the Southern Africa Development Community (SADC) presiding over the regional organisation's Defence and Security Organ.

The Zambian Head of State, Edgar Lungo, was the first dignitary to land in Luanda to attend the extraordinary summit. He arrived in Luanda last Monday afternoon.

The Southern Africa Development Community (SADC), of which Zimbabwe is a member, comprises 15 states.