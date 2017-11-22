South Africa: The National Consultative Conference - It's All About Strategic Anticipation

analysis

If the ANC continues to ignore the declarations from the National Consultative Conference, the people will express themselves in the 2019 general election.

Attending the National Consultative Conference (NCC) last week, I was struck by the calibre of cadres among the ANC veterans and stalwarts. The ANC as a liberation movement certainly succeeded in producing some of the greatest cadres and intellectuals this country has ever seen. The same cannot be said of the current crop of leaders in the ANC NEC and in some of our provinces.

This conference is nothing short of an attempted salvage operation where a distress call had been detected, coming from the high seas of politics. Veterans and stalwarts kicked into gear, gathering all the necessary equipment - safety clothing, tools and other necessities - that might be required once contact on the high seas was made. The operation got under way on Friday and it is believed that contact should be made with the wreckage this week. Now, when they get to the wreckage site and considering the rough seas and the difficulty of the salvage operation, it is up to those imperilled to accept assistance. They can of course say "we do...