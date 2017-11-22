First Lady Gertrude Mutharika has beenin Global Health by the Peking University School of Public Health (PKUSPH) in recognition of her commitment towards advancing public health issues in Malawi and Africa.

Madam Mutharika received the award Tuesday at Golden Peacock in Lilongwe during the unveiling ceremony of the Malawi Participatory Rural Development Organisation (PRDO) health research and training collaborating centre.

In her remarks, the first lady dedicated the award to all health workers in the country saying they are the people making public health services tick.

"This Professorship is not just about me. It is about all those people who dedicate their life to make public health work in our country. I want to celebrate with all Malawians who work tirelessly in the fight against HIV and AIDS, maternal and child mortality and cancers," Mutharika said.

She further stated that the launch of the health research and training collaborating centre will help in combating public health challenges in Malawi.

"I am confident that this event today is a door that has opened increased opportunities and benefits for both China and Malawi. Our partnership with Peking University will be a platform for more exchange programmes in capacity building and human resource development," she said.

Chinese Ambassador to Malawi Shi Ting Wang applauded the first lady for her devotion to education, sanitation, public health for the well being of all Malawians and for standing out as a role model.

"In pursuing a health and clean Malawi, Her Excellency spares no effort in improving the medical and health conditions in Malawi, especially for the vulnerable people" Wang said.

He further said that the establishment of the collaboration center indicates the determination and dedication China has in helping Malawi in the public health sector.

"We are sure with this joint effort, more Malawians will have access to quality health care thereby injecting a fresh momentum into the social and economic development of Malawi" Wang said.

Minister of Health and Population Atupele Muluzi applauded the Chinese government for being a shining example of resilient health systems and assured them that his ministry will work closely to improve health management particularly in health care development.

The Malawi collaborating center is the first overseas health research and teaching center by Peking University.