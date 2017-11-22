22 November 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Theatre Review - 'Moedertaal' Delivers a Compelling, Evocative Narrative

Nico Scheepers and Sandra Prinsloo make a formidable pair in Moedertaal. By SIOBHAN CASSIDY.

How I wished I didn't have to read the subtitles in Moedertaal. Whenever I listened to the Afrikaans words spoken by Sandra Prinsloo I understood snatches of a beautiful, lyrical Afrikaans that cannot be translated. When I heard the Afrikaans and saw the translations in English I wanted to shout out: "That is not what she said; it is definitely not what he meant!"

That's right, I said "he". Hard as it was for me to believe, a man wrote this poignant and intimate story told in a very powerfully feminine voice by Prinsloo, that grande dame of South African theatre. Familiar and vreemd indeed.

Written and directed by Nico Scheepers, Moedertaal is the third instalment in Sandra Prinsloo's trifecta of one-woman plays that began so beautifully with Die Naaimasjien. Scheepers, who also composed the music, has been described as "one of the most exciting young theatre-makers in this country". He and Prinsloo make a formidable pair.

Evocative, compelling narrative (even in the translated surtitles ... although less so) grabs us from the beginning. "Almost-poetry" that brings to mind and body the feeling of bare, dusty...

