Chibia — Over 150 tonnes of diverse agricultural products collected from the 2016/2017 agricultural campaign in Chibia Municipality, southern Huila Province, are running the risk to get deteriorated due to difficulties to distribute the products to the commercial establishments.

Speaking to ANGOP on Tuesday, the acting provincial director for agriculture, Adelaide Armando, informed that the said harvest include onions, tomatoes, lettuces, cabbages and carrots.

He said that to avoid the complete deterioration of the goods big amounts are being sold at the local markets at a very low price.

"Our peasants have a lot of products in the markets and fields, but the lack of buyers and transportation means is causing serious difficulties to sell the products", he explained, having appealed to peasants in the neighbouring provinces to come to Chibia and acquire the goods.

In the 2016/2017 agricultural campaign Chibia Municipality cultivated 160,000 hectares of lands.