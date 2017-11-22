22 November 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Over 150 Tonnes of Products Risk Deterioration in Chibia

Tagged:

Related Topics

Chibia — Over 150 tonnes of diverse agricultural products collected from the 2016/2017 agricultural campaign in Chibia Municipality, southern Huila Province, are running the risk to get deteriorated due to difficulties to distribute the products to the commercial establishments.

Speaking to ANGOP on Tuesday, the acting provincial director for agriculture, Adelaide Armando, informed that the said harvest include onions, tomatoes, lettuces, cabbages and carrots.

He said that to avoid the complete deterioration of the goods big amounts are being sold at the local markets at a very low price.

"Our peasants have a lot of products in the markets and fields, but the lack of buyers and transportation means is causing serious difficulties to sell the products", he explained, having appealed to peasants in the neighbouring provinces to come to Chibia and acquire the goods.

In the 2016/2017 agricultural campaign Chibia Municipality cultivated 160,000 hectares of lands.

Angola

A Journey for Rights and Dignity - a Participant's Observation

Note: This text was initially delivered as the Hormuud Lecture of the African Studies Association, at its annual meeting… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.