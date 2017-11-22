South Africa: Gated Communities and Privatised Privilege

analysis

Last week a full bench of the KwaZulu-Natal Division of the High Court (Pietermaritzburg) declared invalid several managing association rules of a golfing estate which regulated traffic and discriminated against "domestic employees". The judgment provides a timely reminder that no person or body (including a body corporate) can contract themselves out of constitutional or other legal obligations.

Attempts to privatise privilege by invoking the law of contract or property law speaks of a pre-constitutional mindset associated with a particularly toxic strand of liberalism. In terms of this view, the wealthy and socially privileged can largely opt out of ordinary legal obligations and the non-discrimination provisions of the Constitution.

You can do this (according to a widely held, but false, belief) by buying and/or managing private property according to a set of rules "agreed" to by the property owners and by those who "voluntary" frequent these properties. All you have to do (according to this surprisingly persistent myth) is to invoke what has become an empty platitude ("right of admission is reserved") and - magically! - you have become exempt from any constitutional or other legal obligations.

Put differently (and perhaps somewhat less charitably), there is a sizeable number of people...