GOLFERS from East African countries and beyond have been invited to take part at the inaugural International Indian Ocean Golf Trophy.

The tournament is scheduled to tee off from January 13 to 14 next year at the Sea Cliff Resort & Spa Golf Course in Zanzibar.

The club golf Administrator, Elias Soka told the Daily News from Zanzibar yesterday that preparations are on top gear for them to host the event. He said that registration process was already on for those wishing to compete in the event, with USD 50 (about 120m/-) set as entry fee.

"We have opened registration and January 8th 2018 is set as the deadline for those wishing to take part in the competition," he said. Soka said the event is going to be a wonderful and fabolous prizes are up to be grabbed by the winners.

He said that they have extended invitations to golfers from Kenya, Uganda, Zambia, Malawi, Rwanda, Burundi and Italy and expect good response. "All is going well the event is generously sponsored by Zanlink, Sea Cliff Resort & Spa Zanzibar, ZMMI, Auric Air Services Ltd, Kilindi Hotel, Tulia Unique Beach Resort, Nosy Sports and Acentro Turismo," Soka said.

Soka added that the door was still open for companies and individuals wishing to sponsor the event. Recently Sea Cliff Zanzibar course successfully hosted CEO's golf tournament that brought together over 70 top officials from East Africa companies.