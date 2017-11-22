21 November 2017

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Regional Golfers Invited for Indian Ocean Trophy

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Mbonile Burton

GOLFERS from East African countries and beyond have been invited to take part at the inaugural International Indian Ocean Golf Trophy.

The tournament is scheduled to tee off from January 13 to 14 next year at the Sea Cliff Resort & Spa Golf Course in Zanzibar.

The club golf Administrator, Elias Soka told the Daily News from Zanzibar yesterday that preparations are on top gear for them to host the event. He said that registration process was already on for those wishing to compete in the event, with USD 50 (about 120m/-) set as entry fee.

"We have opened registration and January 8th 2018 is set as the deadline for those wishing to take part in the competition," he said. Soka said the event is going to be a wonderful and fabolous prizes are up to be grabbed by the winners.

He said that they have extended invitations to golfers from Kenya, Uganda, Zambia, Malawi, Rwanda, Burundi and Italy and expect good response. "All is going well the event is generously sponsored by Zanlink, Sea Cliff Resort & Spa Zanzibar, ZMMI, Auric Air Services Ltd, Kilindi Hotel, Tulia Unique Beach Resort, Nosy Sports and Acentro Turismo," Soka said.

Soka added that the door was still open for companies and individuals wishing to sponsor the event. Recently Sea Cliff Zanzibar course successfully hosted CEO's golf tournament that brought together over 70 top officials from East Africa companies.

Tanzania

President Warns Corrupt Ruling Party Cadres

THE ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM)'s National Chairman, President John Magufuli, yesterday warned members of the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.