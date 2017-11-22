Photo: Nyasa Times

Moleleki seated right to the right of Prophet Bushiri listens to a presentation by one of Lesotho senior government lawyers.

A seven men strong delegation from Lesotho, led by deputy prime minister Monyane Moleleki, paid a curtesy call to Prophet Shepherd Bushiri on Monday where, among other important issues, they courted him to invest in their country, especially in the struggling energy sector.

The delegation met the Prophet, who is the president of Shepherd Bushiri Investments (SBI), at his offices in Pretoria, South Africa.

According to Moleleki, the curtesy call was driven by a number of successful investment observations and strides that Prophet Bushiri is making on the continent, especially, in areas of partnering with various governments on developmental financing.

"He visited Lesotho some months ago and we were all amazed with the level of popularity that he enjoys in our country.

"Besides that, we read and observe a lot about the strides he is making as an investor especially in working with states and government.

"As a government, we felt we should also engage him because we have a number of challenges in the country especially the financing part," he said.

Moleleki added that, among the pressing needs, electricity supply remains a big challenge because of insufficient generation capacity.

"As such we are looking for companies and individuals that can partner with us and we felt Prophet Bushiri has the capacity in this area," he said.

Prophet Bushiri's communications director Ephraim Nyondo confirmed the meeting, saying it underlines the confidence that different states and governments have in Prophet Bushiri's capacity as an investor and also a partner.

Nyondo added that it is not just Lesotho that is reaching out to Prophet Bushiri for possible investment partnership.

"Recently, he was in South Sudan where he finalised a $200 million financing deal meant to find various social services challenges in the country. This, again, is not all," he said.

He further said that the Bushiri's brand is becoming attractive and lucrative with each passing day and, again, the levels of global confidence in it's capacity are skyrocketing.

The Lesotho government team went home all smiles as Prophet Bushiri's financial and technical team will soon travel to Lesotho to start discussing finer details of possible investment partnerships.