Chairperson for former ruling Peoples Party (PP) South African Chapter Humphrey Mhango has resigned from his position with immediate effect.

Mhango confirmed his resignation in an exclusive interview with Nyasa Times from his base in South Africa on Tuesday 21st November 2017.

"I have resigned as PP's Chairperson for South African Chapter with immediate effect and right away, I have entirely withdrawn my PP membership" said Mhango in a telephone interview.

"My decision follows the allegiance with the rulling Democratic Progressive Party. This party is highly linked to cashgate, nepotism and tribalism among other irresponsible acts therefore, I don't want to be part of this" he said.

Mhango added that: "I am a very principled man and I was a loyalist for President Joyce Banda but what pp has done is total disappointment".

The politician said he is the only member of the South African Chapter who has publicly announced his resignation.

"We are 10 of us in the main committee and so far I am the only one who has publicly bowed out. The rest of the members have been working underground since they are well known and some are serving at the Malawi Embassy," claimed Mhango.

He further revealed that he will be announcing his next move in due course.

"I will be coming home next month and I will announce my best move" said Mhango who is yet to officially tender his resignation to PP's main executive committee back home.

But Nyasa Times understands that Mhango intends to join the main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP).

A section of PP members including former acting President and Vice President responsible for the Central Region Uladi Mussa and Parliamentary Spokesperson on Finance Ralph Jooma held talks with

President Peter Mutharika on a possible grand coalition ahead of the 2019 elections last Sunday at Kamuzu Palace.

It is also reported that PP is demandinding ministerial positions that of Finance, Economic Planning and Development and that of Justice and Constitutional Affairs.