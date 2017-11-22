Luanda — The trade value between Angola and Ukraine reached over EUR 15 million in 2016 an amount deemed low taking into account both countries' economic potential.

This was said on Tuesday by the Angolan secretary of State for Agriculture, Carlos Alberto Jaime, at the end of a meeting with the deputy minister for European Integration of Ukraine's Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food, Olga Trofimtsey.

According to the Angolan official, the trade value between the two countries is still very low, but a new page is being opened not only in the political viewpoint, but also in the commercial sector, so this opportunity must be seized.

There are few agreements between Angola and Ukraine in the Agriculture sector, namely in the technical and vocational training, as well as in cooperation between the Angolan Veterinary Services and its Ukrainian counterpart.

The Angolan Ministry of Agriculture intends to establish a stronger animals medicines trade cooperation with Ukraine as well as the possibility for the creation of a Trade and Industry Chamber between the two countries.

The Angolan agricultural sector intends to work so that soon local businesspeople could export to Ukrainian products such as coffee and agricultural products of high value.

However, the Angolan official added that in order to achieve a balanced trade between the two countries, there will be a work for the import of finished products from Ukraine such as chicken and cereals.

Carlos Alberto Jaime also said is important that some agriculture projects be developed in Angola with financial resources from Ukraine in partnership with Angolan companies.

On her turn, the Ukrainian official underlined that cooperation for the fabrication of machinery, ships and silo in Angola is expected to be strengthened.

Ukraine also showed interest in having in its domestic market Angolan companies involved in the coffee and fruits production.