22 November 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Ukraine Trade Reaches Eur 15 Million

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — The trade value between Angola and Ukraine reached over EUR 15 million in 2016 an amount deemed low taking into account both countries' economic potential.

This was said on Tuesday by the Angolan secretary of State for Agriculture, Carlos Alberto Jaime, at the end of a meeting with the deputy minister for European Integration of Ukraine's Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food, Olga Trofimtsey.

According to the Angolan official, the trade value between the two countries is still very low, but a new page is being opened not only in the political viewpoint, but also in the commercial sector, so this opportunity must be seized.

There are few agreements between Angola and Ukraine in the Agriculture sector, namely in the technical and vocational training, as well as in cooperation between the Angolan Veterinary Services and its Ukrainian counterpart.

The Angolan Ministry of Agriculture intends to establish a stronger animals medicines trade cooperation with Ukraine as well as the possibility for the creation of a Trade and Industry Chamber between the two countries.

The Angolan agricultural sector intends to work so that soon local businesspeople could export to Ukrainian products such as coffee and agricultural products of high value.

However, the Angolan official added that in order to achieve a balanced trade between the two countries, there will be a work for the import of finished products from Ukraine such as chicken and cereals.

Carlos Alberto Jaime also said is important that some agriculture projects be developed in Angola with financial resources from Ukraine in partnership with Angolan companies.

On her turn, the Ukrainian official underlined that cooperation for the fabrication of machinery, ships and silo in Angola is expected to be strengthened.

Ukraine also showed interest in having in its domestic market Angolan companies involved in the coffee and fruits production.

Angola

A Journey for Rights and Dignity - a Participant's Observation

Note: This text was initially delivered as the Hormuud Lecture of the African Studies Association, at its annual meeting… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.