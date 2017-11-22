Minister of Finance, Economic Planning and Development Goodall Gondwe said Treasury is making efforts to start processing payments of former Malawi Young Pioneers (MYPs) as they are finalising the verification exercise to make sure that money is given to the right beneficiaries.

Gondwe assured Parliament in Lilongwe on Tuesday that disbanded ex-MYPs will soon be given their dues.

The Finance Minister was responding to a query made by Member of Parliament for Lilongwe-Msozi South Dzoole Mwale as to what the Ministry was doing to ensure that ex-MYP Members were paid their dues.

"So far 492 members have given us their documentations and we are in the process of paying their gratuity as well as their pension.

"What we have done is to calculate their pensions as they would have been in 1994 and then use inflation to increase them (pensions) according to what we do with other civil servants," he said.

He further disclosed that expenses will be made by the National Audit Office in accordance with the Public Audit Act and only be approved to members who posses valid documentations.

"We have decided that ex-MYP members will receive their terminal benefits if they were in service on 2nd May 1994 as explained in the Appeal Act and if they have valid documentation and letters of appointment to prove that they were employed in the organization," Gondwe said.

So far, 18 ex-Malawi Young Pioneers have received their terminal benefits.

However, there are over a thousand ex-members who have claimed for their pensions but currently 492 have met the required conditions.

Secretary to Treasury Ben Botolo is on record saying the verification exercise of beneficiaries s is a combination of a multi-disciplinary team as there are officers from the Auditor General's office, people from the Department of Human Resource Management and Development [DHRMD] and others cross-checking the files.

"Some of them [ex-MYPs] were given money; they retired and now they have resurfaced asking for more money. These are some of the complications," he said.

Botolo further explained that government cannot be splashing money anyhow, hence, the verification exercise.