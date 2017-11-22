Morocco: Wounded in Essaouira Stampede Leave Hospital After Getting Well

Essaouira — People injured in the stampede that occurred, Sunday, in the commune of Sidi Boulaalam near Essaouira left Tuesday the provincial hospital of Sidi Mohammed Ben Abdellah, after getting well.

On this occasion, a series of measures were taken to ensure the arrival of the wounded in better conditions to their localities, where they will benefit from a medical and psychological post-hospitalization.

Provincial health director, Khalid Sniter, told the press that on the basis of the conclusions of the medical staff and social assistance, in charge of providing care for the wounded, it was decided to allow them to leave the hospital.

In a similar statement, the injured expressed their joy at being able to cross this difficult stage to return to their homes, before expressing their heartfelt thanks to HM King Mohammed VI for supporting them in these difficult moments.

Fifteen people were killed and 5 others were injured in a stampede during the distribution of foodstuff by a local association in the commune of Sidi Boulalam's weekly market.

Following this incident, HM King Mohammed VI gave his high instructions to the competent authorities to take all measures to provide the necessary support and assistance to the families of the victims and the injured.

The Sovereign also decided to personally pay for the expenses of the burial and funeral of the victims, as well as for the costs of the hospitalization of the wounded.