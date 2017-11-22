21 November 2017

Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Morocco: EU Delegation Commends Morocco's 'Humanistic, Responsible' Migration Policies

Tagged:

Related Topics

Rabat — The delegation of the European Union (EU) in Morocco commended, Tuesday in Rabat, the Kingdom's "humanistic and responsible" public policies on migration.

Head of the governance section of the EU delegation in Rabat, Jean-Pierre Sacaze, who was speaking at the closing conference of the "Al Wassit Operation" project, also hailed the progress made by Morocco in the area of migration, noting that these policies combine the reception, regularization and integration of migrants with respect for their rights.

Sacaze also said that the EU's cooperation with Morocco on migration dates back more than ten years, noting that the EU is Morocco's oldest and largest partner "in terms of financial volume, with an amount of 75 million Euros."

The "Al Wassit Operation" project has demonstrated that civil society is a key player in promoting the rights of migrants and their integration in Morocco, said Sacaze, noting that this operation has made it possible to set up and reinforce the dialogue between Moroccan and European civil society organizations as well as the transfer of know-how.

"Today, we all need to draw on good practices, good ideas and projects like this to reflect together on integration issues in a broader vision," said the European official, stressing that protecting and integrating migrants is one of the EU's priorities.

Morocco

HM the King Sends Condolence Messages to Families of Victims of Stampede Near Essaouira

HM King Mohammed VI sent messages of condolence and compassion to the families of the victims of the stampede that… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Maghreb Arabe Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.