Morocco: EU Delegation Commends Morocco's 'Humanistic, Responsible' Migration Policies

Rabat — The delegation of the European Union (EU) in Morocco commended, Tuesday in Rabat, the Kingdom's "humanistic and responsible" public policies on migration.

Head of the governance section of the EU delegation in Rabat, Jean-Pierre Sacaze, who was speaking at the closing conference of the "Al Wassit Operation" project, also hailed the progress made by Morocco in the area of migration, noting that these policies combine the reception, regularization and integration of migrants with respect for their rights.

Sacaze also said that the EU's cooperation with Morocco on migration dates back more than ten years, noting that the EU is Morocco's oldest and largest partner "in terms of financial volume, with an amount of 75 million Euros."

The "Al Wassit Operation" project has demonstrated that civil society is a key player in promoting the rights of migrants and their integration in Morocco, said Sacaze, noting that this operation has made it possible to set up and reinforce the dialogue between Moroccan and European civil society organizations as well as the transfer of know-how.

"Today, we all need to draw on good practices, good ideas and projects like this to reflect together on integration issues in a broader vision," said the European official, stressing that protecting and integrating migrants is one of the EU's priorities.