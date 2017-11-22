22 November 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Buhari Inaugurates Committee to Audit Recovered Loot

Photo: MBuhari/Twitter
Buhari inaugurates committee to audit recovered loot.
By Sani Tukur

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday inaugurated a three-member committee to audit all assets recovered by relevant government agencies.

Members of the committee are Olufemi Lijadu, Chinyere Bibiogha and Mohammad Nami.

They were sworn in by Mr. Buhari inside the conference room in the office of the wife of the president at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The president said he had earlier asked all government agencies to submit detailed reports of all recoveries up to March 2017 to his office.

He said the committee will audit all accounts in which the recovered assets where lodged to ensure reports submitted to him were accurate. He directed the committee to audit all remittances into the accounts up till April 2017.

Some of the ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) that have announced recovered loot include the anti-graft EFCC, the Attorney General's office and the Ministry of Finance.

President Buhari directed all MDAs, banks and companies to cooperate with the committee, which he said should submit its report to his office within four weeks.

