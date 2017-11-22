Liberia: Woman Placed On Life Support After Giving Birth

Having a baby is supposed to bring a lot of joy and happiness that can never be equaled to anything in the world. However, this experience comes with responsibilities and challenges that can be overwhelming and in some instances life threatening.

In early November, Sandra Seju gave birth to a bouncing baby girl named Hope. Minutes after delivery, the first-time mother who couldn't wait to see her bundle of joy, slipped into a coma due to after-birth complications, requiring brain surgery.

Sandra, the sister of Martina Harris, the 2004 Miss Africa New Jersey beauty pageant winner, was immediately placed on life support.

Martina has created a GoFundMe account in hopes of raising the needed money to see her sister through her medical crisis.

Martina says her sister's condition is a blow to the family. Sandra's condition became grave when "she experienced complications which caused flooding in her brain and other areas and is presently at Beth Israel Hospital, United States of America," Martina added.

Pictures surfaced of Sandra covered in tubes in a tape early this month, which has devastated those who have followed her Facebook page and posts with her new baby bump.

Seeing her fighting for her life has encouraged many to donate to her GoFundMe account, which has raised $3,375, enabling Sandra to have brain surgery.

But Martina says there are more medical procedures and medicines needed to get Sandra back to normal and will need to raise a total of $7,000. Those wanting to help the family are asked to donate to: gofundme.com/santas-medical-bills.

"We know many of our followers and well wishers would like to visit her, but unfortunately, she cannot have visitors. She has had the surgery but still needs to pay for medical expenses," she added.

Postpartum Eclampsia refers to the sudden onset of grand seizures or coma after giving birth. The condition can potentially cause serious damage to the central nervous system (CNS), heart and other major organs in the mother's body if it is not recognized and treated promptly.

Symptoms tend to arise within 48 hours after delivery, but it is possible to experience postpartum eclampsia several days or even weeks after.

Pre-eclampsia during pregnancy is characterized by high blood pressure, fluid retention and protein loss in the urine. Related stress on the heart and CNS makes it more likely that a seizure will develop.

Advancement in prenatal care and medicine has significantly reduced the frequency of eclampsia episodes and related complications worldwide over the last few decade.