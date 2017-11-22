The OYO Dance Troupe will present a dance showcase to commemorate World AIDS day and raise awareness, on 1 December at FNCC at 19:00 with tickets at N$50 in advance and N$70 at the door.

The event will premiere 'to take or not to take' during the evening a piece with beautiful duets dealing with your relationships to others once living with HIV. It will also present of its repertoire piece, delighting the audience with its unique use of physical theatre and its story telling power.

The Group will also showcase 'what is love?' a piece about a teenage girl living with the virus and falling in love for the first time and 'Thiasus' which is about alcohol, peer pressure and how life can quickly take an unexpected turn.

The choreographer for the Troupe is Philippe Talavera and the dancer are Monray Garoeb, Jessica Augustus, Desmond Kamerika, Divine Naibas, Osyrin Puteho, Sydney Farao, Joe Nakapela, Mary Jane Andreas, Kassi Hausiku and Livy Naseb

World AIDS Day takes place on the 1 December each year and it was founded in 1988 and was the first ever global health day. The day is an opportunity for people worldwide to unite in the fight against HIV, to show support for people living with HIV, and to commemorate those who have died from an AIDS related illness.