22 November 2017

Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

Namibia: Oyo Dance Troupe to Commemorate World Aids Day Through Dance

Tagged:

Related Topics

The OYO Dance Troupe will present a dance showcase to commemorate World AIDS day and raise awareness, on 1 December at FNCC at 19:00 with tickets at N$50 in advance and N$70 at the door.

The event will premiere 'to take or not to take' during the evening a piece with beautiful duets dealing with your relationships to others once living with HIV. It will also present of its repertoire piece, delighting the audience with its unique use of physical theatre and its story telling power.

The Group will also showcase 'what is love?' a piece about a teenage girl living with the virus and falling in love for the first time and 'Thiasus' which is about alcohol, peer pressure and how life can quickly take an unexpected turn.

The choreographer for the Troupe is Philippe Talavera and the dancer are Monray Garoeb, Jessica Augustus, Desmond Kamerika, Divine Naibas, Osyrin Puteho, Sydney Farao, Joe Nakapela, Mary Jane Andreas, Kassi Hausiku and Livy Naseb

World AIDS Day takes place on the 1 December each year and it was founded in 1988 and was the first ever global health day. The day is an opportunity for people worldwide to unite in the fight against HIV, to show support for people living with HIV, and to commemorate those who have died from an AIDS related illness.

Namibia

Telecoms Giant Honours Businesswoman of the Year

Reigning Namibian Businesswoman of the Year, Nangula Kauluma on Tuesday received a TN mobile SmartLite package for a… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Namibia Economist. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.